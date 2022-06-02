PLAY BALL! DubSea Fish Sticks get ready to take the field

(WSB photos)

Two days before their first game as the DubSea Fish Sticks, collegiate baseball players from all over the country were at the stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park today for practice. It’s the team’s home stadium for the summer, and the first game is Saturday night.

Today, the players were mostly wearing apparel from their college teams – but the brand-new Fish Sticks uniforms and hats were awaiting pickup:

This year’s roster features players from 30 different colleges, according to Fish Sticks general manager Justin Moser. He promises a trip to the park will get you more than baseball – they’re also offering food, beer, music, and “crazy promotions.”

The Fish Sticks will play 27 home games, including every Friday and Saturday from June 4th to July 31st. Single-ticket prices are $12 adults, $8 youth (12 and under), seniors, and military, or you can get discounted tickets in “flex packs” for three to 14 games. If you haven’t been to Steve Cox Memorial Stadium, it’s at 1321 SW 102nd. Opening-night game time is 6:35 pm Saturday vs. the Everett Merchants.