From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: About that high-altitude flyover

(Photo by John Applegate)

You couldn’t hear them, but if you happened to be looking at the sky a few hours ago, you might have seen those five jets’ high-altitude flyby. Several people asked us about it, and our photographer at the Seafair Pirates’ Landing saw it too. No airshows or scheduled flybys, but one reliable source – Woody’s Aeroimages – says those were “fighters returning home from exercises in Alaska.” The Air Force has indeed just wrapped up the Red Flag 22-2 exercise, primarily flying from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska (near Fairbanks – here’s a map).