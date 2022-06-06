FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek’s community salmon release proved popular

(WSB photo from last month)

Did you go to Fauntleroy Creek on Sunday to help give a sendoff to hundreds of volunteer-raised salmon fry left over from this year’s Salmon in the Schools fish-raising? If so, you were part of a big turnout over the short two-hour window, despite a forecast that threatened rain and delivered a shower. Creek steward Judy Pickens tells WSB that “79 people of all ages (toddler to 95) put fish in the water” over those two hours. Next up for Fauntleroy Creek – in a little over four months, volunteers will start watching for spawners to show up.