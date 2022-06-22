West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

59℉

DEVELOPMENT: Flying mini-houses

June 22, 2022 9:40 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Gatewood | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

We received some questions today about a big deployment of cranes and trucks that took over a block in Gatewood for most of the day, 41st SW between SW Southern and SW Rose. Workers on scene told us they were there to place a prefab DADU (Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit, aka “backyard cottage”). The company involved in this installation was Abodu; permit filings say this DADU was planned to be just under 500 square feet. We weren’t there for the actual placement but it likely looked a lot like this one in Highland Park in early June:

Thanks to Kay for that photo. Same company built that DADU too.

Share This

No Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Flying mini-houses"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.