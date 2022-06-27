CONGRATULATIONS! One local All-Star team wins big

Congratulations to the 10U Red West Seattle Baseball All Stars – Danny Sizemore sent the photo and report of their big tournament win:

This past weekend they traveled to Yakima to take part in The Golden Glove tournament. There were 7 teams from around the state in their bracket. The West Seattle Reds went undefeated (4-0) to bring home the championship by beating teams from Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and Ellensburg.