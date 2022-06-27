West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! One local All-Star team wins big

June 27, 2022 10:46 pm
Congratulations to the 10U Red West Seattle Baseball All StarsDanny Sizemore sent the photo and report of their big tournament win:

This past weekend they traveled to Yakima to take part in The Golden Glove tournament. There were 7 teams from around the state in their bracket. The West Seattle Reds went undefeated (4-0) to bring home the championship by beating teams from Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and Ellensburg.

Here’s how all the tournament games turned out. The Reds also competed in the all-star tournament WS Baseball hosted two weeks ago.

