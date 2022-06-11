HAPPENING NOW: All-Star tournament at West Seattle PeeWee fields

Big weekend of baseball at the West Seattle PeeWee fields (lower Riverview, 7226 12th SW) – it’s All-Star tournament season, and nine teams (all but one are 10U) are competing in this tournament: Two West Seattle Baseball teams (Red and Navy), FSP, Issaquah All-Stars, Shoreline Royals, two City Baseball teams (Gold and Navy), Rock Creek (9U), Driveline Academy. Spectators welcome!

You might say there’s a bonus All-Star on the sidelines – Uncle Paulie’s meatball sandwiches, with proceeds benefiting WS Baseball:

The players competing on the All-Star teams are guaranteed four games in this tournament before it ends tomorrow. Here are the brackets; note that today’s schedule slid by two hours so the fields could dry out.