CONGRATULATIONS! Courts of Honor for four West Seattle Eagle Scouts

Momentous day for four Scouts in West Seattle – thanks to Eric Linxweiler for sending the report and photos:

Today two Eagle Scout Courts of Honor were held for four new Eagle Scouts.

The first, at Camp Long, was for Asher Morgan, Emmett Weber (both with Troop 282) and Cap Linxweiler (Troop 284). They have been together since early in Cub Scouts and always had the goal of earning their Eagles together. Today, that achievement was celebrated. Guest speaker was King County Executive Dow Constantine, who is also an Eagle Scout from West Seattle. Over 100 scouts, friends and family attended a wonderful event. All three are headed off to college next year (Oregon State, Temple University-Tokyo, and Washington State, respectively), and are looking forward to more success ahead based on what they’ve learned in scouting..

Immediately following this, another Eagle Court of Honor was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe for David Ovalles Hutchison. David earned his Eagle in the middle of the pandemic, and could today be honored in front of his family and friends. David is finishing up his first year at Washington State University

One interesting note about the first event – Dow spoke to these boys as third graders (Cap on the far left, Emmett and Asher on either side of Dow), and continues his commitment to scouting by regularly supporting all scouts in West Seattle.