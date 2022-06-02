Celebration of Life planned Saturday for Stephen L. Fuller

An update today from the family of another person for whom an event hadn’t yet been planned when we published their remembrance. This Saturday, family and friends of Stephen L. Fuller will gather:

The celebration of life for Stephen L. Fuller will be at Fauntleroy Church UCC, 9140 California Ave SW, on June 4th, beginning at 3:00 pm, with a reception to follow at Salty’s on Alki – The Alki Room, 1936 Harbor Ave SW, from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

We ask that people wear something that exudes how our father lived – in fashion and fun. Please come in color, dressed to party, laugh, love, and, only occasionally, cry. All are welcome!