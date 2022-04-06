Remembering Stephen L. Fuller, 1968-2022

Family and friends are remembering Steve Fuller, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Stephen “Steve” Linton Fuller. Born May 23, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, Steve passed in Seattle on March 25, 2022. He leaves behind his daughters, Anna and Sophia, and their mother Katharine, his brother Michael, and his family, and his parents David and Mary Ann.

Steve graduated from Medina High School in 1986 before participating in the Rotary Student Exchange Program from ’86 to ’87, where he lived in Sweden for a year. He then studied at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, class of 1991, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International/Global Studies. He was a 4-year member of the Miami University Glee Club.

After undergrad, he worked with AEISEC and participated in an International Internship in St. Julians, Malta from ’91 to ’93. He continued to travel and even lived in Costa Rica for a few years with his then-wife Katharine. His eldest daughter, Anna, was born in July ’98 while they lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Shortly after her birth, Steve enrolled in a Master of Fine Arts program at Savannah College of Art and Design, graduating in 2000. He and his family moved to Seattle in May 2000 and Sophia was born in 2003. Steve joined the Rotary Club of West Seattle and served as Rotary International Chair from 2006 to 2010. He proudly became a 4th generation Rotary Club President in 2010. In December 2011, he led a group to Nepal, serving as the Team Leader for the Rotary Group Study Exchange.

Steve traveled to 40 different countries and lived in at least 6 different states, collecting friends along the way. He was an accomplished artist and collector of art and antiques. Steve enjoyed being in nature, cooking and entertaining, camping, and sailing Puget Sound. There is a Steve-shaped hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. He will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service is planned for late May. Details will be provided on howden-kennedy.com/obituary/Stephen-Fuller. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the West Seattle Rotary Club in honor of Steve. A link to donate will be provided on the website above.