BIZNOTE: J&J Public House closed, eviction notice posted

We’ve been checking on the status of Alki restaurant/nightclub J&J Public House ever since noticing it was closed at a normal operating time last weekend, and then seeing a U-Haul truck being loaded with what appeared to be restaurant equipment on Sunday morning.

Today, we walked up to the door and found an eviction notice taped on it, dated this morning. King County Superior Court files show the eviction was sought by the building’s owner over a claim that the LLC to which it leased the space in 2019 changed ownership last year and thereby violated the lease. Documents say the operators were notified of this in July, then served a summons in October, but have not taken action, so the eviction judgment was described as being by default. J&J Public House opened in summer of last year at 2808 Alki SW as the latest concept for what previously, relatively briefly, had been the Pacific Room, preceded by Hawks Nest West, which followed Bamboo Bar and Grill. J&J had been offering live music multiple nights a week.