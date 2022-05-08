WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Otter gone fishing

Thanks to Carl Furfaro for the photos of a River Otter on the beach at Lincoln Park this morning, enjoying a breakfast of fish. This gives us the opportunity to remind you of two things: One, yes, what you see here in and near West Seattle waters are River Otters, not Sea Otters, which are more common in the open ocean. Two, you might see a River Otter crossing a local street – especially streets by the water, like Alki Avenue – to get to an inland den, so while driving, be watchful for wildlife as well as people. This one, however, headed back into Puget Sound, perhaps for a second course:

P.S. Carl has a website with photos of other local wildlife – see them here.