Admiral Music in the Parks concert #2, harvest help, games, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Here are highlights of what’s up around the peninsula in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues today at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine.

WADING POOLS: The regular three Thursday pools will be open today – Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (noon-5:30 pm, 2700 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

NOURISHING MINDS: 1 pm service-learning opportunity at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

STRESS REDUCTION & CALMING TECHNIQUES: 1:30 pm SummerQuest event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), learn about ways to have more calmness in your life.

ANTICIPATORY GRIEF GROUP: Monthly gathering at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), 2 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is back on today – players under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Bai Tong on Wheels.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle.

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: 6 pm monthly craft circle for people experiencing grief, details in our calendar listing. (5446 California SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Elvis Costello tribute band Look Sharp Aim True, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: 6:30 pm showtime for the second free concert in this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series, with Michael Pearsall & Friends, at California Place Park (California/Hill). Bring your own chair/mat/etc.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, with Anna Preston, Arden Leas, Tradie, Clover, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) featuring DJ Chloe Harris starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!