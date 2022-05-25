WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset surprise, and holiday preview

(Photo by Gene Pavola)

Wish we could say the sudden burst of color at sunset tonight was a preview of a bright holiday weekend ahead. But so far, the National Weather Service‘s forecast looks cloudy and cooler, even rainy at times. However, there’s one point from which you can take solace:

(Photo by Adam Gosztola)

On many recent days, the weather has tended to be better than forecast – today, for example, brought plenty of unpredicted sunshine. So you can hold onto hope that the Memorial Day weekend might not be as gray as predicted.