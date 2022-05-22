WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes!

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt)

Here’s the list for the rest of the weekend:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Scheduled to continue today – southbound lane closures on I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street, and the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closure. Also today, SDOT says:

On Sunday, we’ll install reflectors on West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW. We’ll begin as early as 5 AM and conclude by 3 PM. We’ll start near the Chelan 5-way intersection and work our way south, before going west on Highland Park Way SW, then go in reverse to cover eastbound Highland Park Way SW and northbound West Marginal Way SW. Please anticipate delays as we continuously move down the street to complete this work. This work may continue into next weekend.

.DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW, upstairs) – details in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

2 BENEFIT SALES IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: 9 am-1 pm, the plant sale to benefit a Lung Force Walk Seattle team is happening at 3703 SW 107th, while midblock between 35th and 37th on SW 107th, another sale is benefiting PAWS, 10 am-1 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

COSTUMED BIKE PARADE: It’s back! Alki resident Guy Olson organizes this as part of “Alki Daze,” and everyone’s welcome to show up and join the ride. Meet at 2 pm at 63rd and Alki Avenue SW.

‘ORCA RESCUE!’ TOWN HALL: Hybrid event featuring West Seattleite Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail, focused on the lost whale whose rescue she chronicles in a new book – 2 pm; details in our calendar listing.

URBAN HOPSTACLE: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) continues celebrating Seattle Beer Week, this time with a 2-6 pm inflatable obstacle course!

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: Closing performance – 3 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Citizens of Earth play 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

BOOK CLUB AT C & P: Also at the coffeehouse, the May meeting of the West Seattle Classic Novels and Movies Book Club, 3 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

