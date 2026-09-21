VIDEO: Seattle Public Schools changes technology approach for kindergarteners and 1st-2nd graders

Seattle Public Schools announced this afternoon that it’s changing its technology approach for its youngest students, starting early next year, after winter break. Key points of the announcement:

*K-2 students will no longer be assigned individual iPads beginning Jan. 1, 2027. *iPads will remain available as shared classroom resources. *Technology use will generally range from 0-30 minutes per day. *Students will continue to use technology for instruction, assessments, accessibility, and approved learning activities. *Hands-on, teacher-led learning will remain the primary instructional approach in K-2 classrooms. *Students with IEPs, 504 Plans, and assistive technology needs will continue to receive required supports and accommodations.

Families with students in those grades are getting an explanatory letter from the district, which you can read here. That same page also includes an FAQ, which says this is why the district’s making the change:

Seattle Public Schools is committed to providing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for young children. Research and instructional best practices emphasize the importance of balancing technology use with: -Direct teacher instruction

-Reading and writing

-Small-group learning

-Discussion and conversation

-Play-based learning

-Hands-on exploration

-Movement and social interaction The goal is for technology to complement learning, not replace these important experiences.

District executives unveiled the changes in a media briefing; we’ve added the district video of that above.