CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School cross country athletes set records

Two cross country athletes from West Seattle High School set school 5K records at the Bellevue Invitational meet over the weekend, reports WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

West Seattle Cross Country delivered a historic day at Saturdayâ€™s Bellevue Cross Country Invitational at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Zach Oâ€™Keefe and Evelyn Satwicz each established new West Seattle 5K school records:

Zach Oâ€™Keefe â€” 15:53.16

Evelyn Satwicz â€” 18:41.88

The Wildcats also turned in two strong team performances, with the girls finishing fifth and the boys placing sixth.

Congratulations to Zach, Evelyn, and the entire West Seattle Cross Country program!