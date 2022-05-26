WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Pathfinder K-8 students’ Delridge demonstration

(WSB photos)

Thanks to the parents who let us know about Pathfinder K-8 students’ walkout/demonstration today. Students left the Pigeon Point campus around 11:30 am and walked to the pedestrian/bicycle overpass at Delridge/Oregon for sign-waving.

The banner in the foreground was the work of someone else (we saw it there a few hours earlier) but gun violence is one of the two issues about which the Pathfinder students were demonstrating, along with reproductive rights:

This was one of many walkouts across the country today.