WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking followup; street holdup

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CARJACKING FOLLOWUP: We have more information today about the carjacking we covered last Friday afternoon. First, police say they found the stolen 2000 Honda Accord in Northgate, unoccupied. Second, we obtained the police-report narrative today: It says the victim was returning home from work and parked her car in the alley behind her building in the 3000 block of California SW. Her door was open and she was gathering her things. She saw two people walking northbound in the alley past her car, then turning around, walking up to her car, and demanding she get out and give them her keys. She hesitated a moment and then one pulled out a handgun and said, “We’re not kidding, get the f— out.” She was frozen in shock, the report says, and the other carjacker grabbed her arm and pulled her out. Both then got in and drove the car away. Her purse with ID, credit cards, and money was still inside, She was not injured. This excerpt from the narrative includes descriptions:

(The victim) described the suspect with the handgun as a black male in his 20’s standing 5’8” tall with a medium build. He wore a beige zip-up hoody with the hood up and gray sweatpants. When he threatened her with the handgun, he pulled back his hoody showing some sort of silver badge underneath. The suspect did not identify himself as any sort of law enforcement or security personnel. She described the handgun as silver in color and very small, she was unsure if it was a revolver or semi-automatic. (The victim) described the second suspect as a black male in his 20’s standing 5’8” tall with a medium build. He wore a gray zip-up hoody with the hood up and gray sweatpants. He also wore a red or pink face mask over his face. He did not brandish any sort of weapon at (her) and he is the suspect who pulled (her) out of her vehicle and took her keys.

If you have any information on the case, the incident number is 22-107341.

STREET HOLDUP: A preliminary summary from weekend reports says this happened just before 10 pm Friday at 10th and Elmgrove. Three people were approached from behind by the robber, who “forcefully placed a gun barrel at one victim’s back,” then “grabbed the victim with a purse and choked her” and “demanded they give him their property, or he would kill them.” He stole the purse and fled northbound on 10th SW. The summary does not include a description. If you have any information, this incident number is 22-107708.