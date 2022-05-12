WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: Students in the spotlight

Even if you didn’t get out to enjoy tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, you can enjoy art at local businesses all month long. At West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), work by West Seattle High School students is on display. After a busy afternoon of breaking news, we arrived just after their reception wrapped up – but we caught up with one of the artists, WSHS junior Esme Jablonsky, who says she works with “any and every medium I can get my hands on”:

Esme and the other featured artists are all in the WSHS Drawing and Painting program, part of the school’s Visual Arts offerings. A note up with the display at West Seattle Grounds mentions that the program always welcomes donations of art supplies, from watercolor paper and canvas to “analog darkroom equipment/film cameras” for the photography students – donations can be dropped off at the main office (3000 California SW) during school hours.