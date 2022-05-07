VIDEO: World music celebration at Roxhill Park

You still have a few hours to enjoy free, live world music at Roxhill Park. as outdoor-music season begins. Deseo Carmin was onstage while we were there, playing a mix of Latin, Flamenco, and Funk music. “Sounds from Around the World,” produced by Janean Wjvold of Urgent Africa, is part of the city-supported Arts in the Parks. Also on the performer lineup: Naby Camera, Comfort Food, and the Lion of Judah Band (which recently performed at The Skylark in West Seattle). The music is scheduled to continue until 7 pm.