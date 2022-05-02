Up for a night out to support West Seattle Food Bank? Last day for tickets!

If you would like to support the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work fighting food and housing insecurity, you can enjoy a night out at this year’s Instruments of Change event – but hurry and get your ticket(s), because today is your last chance to get in on the in-person event! WSB is media sponsor for this year’s IoC – and we’re sharing the WSFB reminder:

Today, May 2nd is the last day to purchase tickets for Instruments of Change 2022

Hybrid In-Person & Virtual Event and Auction

This celebration will include an auction, fun activities, and an informative program about the impact your donations have made in the community. This year there is an option to participate in person (ticket includes dinner) at the Seattle Design Center or join remotely from your own home.

Why?

To celebrate our community and raise funds to continue keeping our neighbors safe, fed, healthy, and housed during these challenging times. Share an evening with some of your most-caring neighbors.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

In Person at Seattle Design Center – Doors at 6:00 pm

Online virtual program – 7:15 pm

At Seattle Design Center or Online!

In Person: 5701 6th Ave S.

Online: West Seattle Food Bank YouTube Channel

All attendees will be emailed a link to participate in the program and auction. Must be registered to receive link to live show and online bidding link.

Tickets!

Ways to Participate:

In-Person: Enjoy dinner, cocktails, games, and more with your neighbors at the Seattle Design Center. Ticket price is $125.

Register for dinner tickets by May 2nd

Online: Take part in the auction and watch the live program streamed on our YouTube Channel for FREE! (Registration still required for online bidding)

Purchase Tickets here:

https://westseattlefoodbank.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2022HybridInstrumentsofChange/RegisterToday/tabid/1277251/Default.aspx