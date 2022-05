4:16 PM: If you’re heading to/from South Park, be aware of a big emergency response to the Highway 509 interchange at 1st/Cloverdale [map]. A driver is reported to have gone off the road. A “rescue extrication” response was being sent but the person is reported out of the vehicle, so that’s being downsized.

4:42 PM: WSDOT says the crash is partly blocking the southbound 509 ramp.