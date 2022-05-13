TOMORROW’S THE DAY! One last round of pre-West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates

Here we go – hours away from the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, defiant in the face of possible morning showers. Here are some final updates:

-We’ve continued updating the online map/list here. If you’re shopping, check before you head out. Also note that some sales not originally slated for garages might actually move into them if the weather doesn’t dry out fast enough.

-We’ll be covering WSCGSD as it happens, as always. This year, three ways – here on WSB, via Twitter, and via Instagram (where we will have a surprise guest host posting Stories from some of the sales). Photos from sellers and shoppers are welcome – email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302, and be sure to mention the sale number so we can cross-reference with the address.

-Before you start your sale (or head out to shop), consider setting out a bag of nonperishable food for the Stamp Out Hunger drive.

-Speaking of donations, for sellers interested in donating “leftovers,” community groups/organizations have offered a few options – see them here (and if you have something to add, let us know and we’ll get it on the list).

-Speaking of lists, one more: Unusual items! Just a sampling that caught our attention when we were reviewing listings:

*Sale #7 has a gorilla suit

*Sales #31 and 319 have smokers

*Sale #163 has a free piano (bring your own truck)

*Sale #191 has a 1960s Singer sewing machine

*Sale #219 has a vintage wood-train set

If you find a treasure, we’d love to hear about that too! And if you’re looking for a particular type of item, use the map search function (explained on the map page) to search – as we suggest there, keep it to one keyword for best chance of success. (Our previous lists are linked atop the map.) Wishing everyone a fun Saturday!