SPORTS: Two high-school playoff games Monday

The spring season for high-school sports is coming to an end, and that means it’s playoff time. The Metro League schedule shows two games tomorrow for local teams that are having great seasons – at 4 pm Monday, the Chief Sealth International High School boys’ soccer team plays O’Dea at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); at 7 pm Monday, the league-leading West Seattle High School baseball team plays Bishop Blanchet at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd).

P.S. Softball playoffs start Tuesday at NCSWAC, but the bracket doesn’t yet show which teams are playing which games.