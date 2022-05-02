Seattle Public Library branches’ meeting rooms are available again

Pre-pandemic, Seattle Public Library meeting rooms were popular places for community groups to gather. Now, after more than two years, they’re available for booking again, as announced by SPL this morning. You can book online, starting here; basic rules are that the meeting has to be non-commercial and open to the public, as well as during the branch’s hours of operation. SPL also announced today that it’s changing hold-time and suspension policies as of May 23rd – details here.