READER REPORT: Students and nonprofits all win big at 2022 Environmental Slam

Students from several West Seattle schools were among the competitors again this year in the Environmental Slam. Thanks to Marco for sending this report on how it went:

On Thursday, May 19th, it was time again for the annual WFFE Environmental Slam. WFFE (Washington Foundation for the Environment) is a nonprofit based in Seattle. Our mission is to empower young people to use their voices to advocate for the environment and climate-change initiatives since 1979. The Slam promotes environmental research, activism, and presentation for young people in Washington in grades 5-12. It is a showcase of individuals and teams from around Washington competing to make the most compelling case for action on regional environmental issues. Winners in each category of the Slam designate a local non-profit supporting their cause to receive a $500 donation in their name.

This year marked an especially successful event, because we were able to hand out $3,750 in total to these nonprofits picked by our young presenters:

oceana.org – environmentwashington.org – kab.org – greenpeace.org – climateclock.world – drawdown.org – seaottersavvy.org – climate-refugees.org – wolfhaven.org – pugetsoundkeeper.org

This was the thirteenth year of the environmental Slam (and the 2nd year online). With 10 entries from Genesee Hill Elementary, McClure Middle School, Explorer West Middle School, Madison Middle School, and Whitman Middle School we had a great spread of presentations. First place selected by our expert judges (from the local nonprofits Futurewise, Sound Experience, and Zero Waste Washington) went to the presentation on the orcas of Puget Sound and raised $550 for Environment Washington. Second place went to the Climate Rap, benefiting Climate Refugees. We also learned about Turtles, Trash in our Parks, Fossil Fuels, the Climate Clock, Sea Otters, Wolves in Yellowstone, Fossil Fuels, Global Warming, and Pollution in Puget Sound.

Since we hosted the Slam online, we don’t have a picture of this year’s actual winners, but this picture from 2019 will give you a good idea of how happy our winners were with their success and the money they raised:

A huge THANK YOU to all our donors, volunteers, supporters, teachers, parents, and especially the wonderful youths who taught us so much!

More information at Washington Foundation for the Environment. WFFE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in Washington State.