LOST ROCKING CHAIR: Keepsake given away by mistake

That simple rocking chair has huge sentimental value – but it got a new home by mistake this past weekend. Erik says his neighbor is hoping to get it back:

My neighbor had her garage cleaned up this weekend and her daughter’s blue rocking chair was mistakenly given away (Admiral neighborhood). If you were given the chair or know someone who was could you reach out to my neighbor Lauren at 206-271-5484, it’s a very sentimental piece they’d love to get back. Thanks in advance for anyone who might be able to help.