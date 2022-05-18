FOLLOWUP: Start date set for this year’s early closings at Alki Beach

Two months ago, we reported that Seattle Parks planned to again close Alki Beach Park at 10 pm this summer. At the time, though, they hadn’t set the start date. Now they have: Friday, May 27th, as Memorial Day weekend begins, hours at Alki (and Golden Gardens) will be 4 am-10 pm rather than 4 am-11:30 pm. The earlier closing time will continue through Sunday, September 4th. Though this is the second summer for the earlier closing time – last year it started in July, after a deadly shooting – Parks is still describing it as a “pilot,” and saying it’ll be reviewed once it’s over. The announcement also says SPD will assist Parks in closing the beach starting at 9:30 pm. As you’ve probably noticed on those illuminated mobile signs placed recently along Harbor and Alki Avenues, beach-fire season also will begin on Memorial Day weekend, with the fire pits to be open for use starting May 28th.

P.S. Parks and police are both on the agenda for tomorrow night’s Alki Community Council meeting (7 pm online or in-person at Alki UCC), if you have questions and/or comments about summer plans.