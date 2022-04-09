WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: See what passed us by. Plus – snow!

10:48 PM: That’s one of the storm cells that passed to the south at midday today, photographed by Troy Sterk from Lincoln Park. Later in the day, another one got as close as downtown – Kevin Ainsworth sent this photo from Harbor Avenue:

A short time later, we were in the same area and saw it moving south:

Today’s high was only 49, nine degrees below normal. The forecast for Sunday is also somewhat unsettled – breezy and cool with a chance of showers.

11:32 PM: But before we get to tomorrow – we have reports from Arbor Heights and The Junction of snow mixed in with rain!