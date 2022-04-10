WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(WSB photo: Roadside tulips in Gatewood)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: Two SDOT work sites between 7 am and 4:30 pm today:

We will be updating curb ramps at 45th Ave SW and Admiral Way SW in the North Admiral neighborhood. Parking will be limited during this work. People walking and biking in the area will be detoured to the other sides of the intersection for crossing. In the North Delridge area, we’ll be installing foundations for future radar speed signs on 16th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Findlay. The parking lane will be blocked as we complete this work, however we do not anticipate disrupting traffic or impacting people walking and biking in the area.

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with most resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

SPRING POTTERY SALE: In the garden at 4111 47th SW, 10 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 12TH-ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND: As previewed here – 11 am-4 pm today, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) continues its anniversary sale, and starts the day with an 11 am Altra-demo group run. (2743 California SW)

DUBSEA FISH STICKS JOB FAIR: 1 pm-3 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd), the DubSea Fish Sticks baseball organization is having a job fair:

The team is currently looking to hire 20-30 part-time employees for the months of June and July. High school and college students are welcome to apply with select positions being available to those 15 years of age and older. There are select positions such as servers and security that do require the applicant to be 21 years of age or older. The job fair will allow those interested in working for the Fish Sticks to find out more information about each position and apply on site. For those that are interested but cannot attend the job fair they can apply online at GoFishSticks.com/jobs. Positions that are currently available include concessions, ticketing, game day operations, servers and security. The DubSea Fish Sticks’ season begins on Saturday, June 4th, running through July 31st.

ARTSWEST MATINEE: ArtsWest‘s play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” has its closing performance this afternoon, 3:00 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

TRAVELING FAMILY BAND AND FRIENDS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover.

SISTER-CITY CELEBRATION: 4 pm at Nantes Park in west Admiral (5062 SW Admiral Way), join reps from the park’s namesake city in France and our city in celebrating their sister-city relationship. Also see new features in the park; details in our preview.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: New time, 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

