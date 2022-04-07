BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner’s 12th-anniversary party

Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) starts a three-day party in honor of its 12th anniversary. First, WSR plans a sale during regular business hours for the next three days – 10 am-6 pm Friday, 10 am-5 pm Saturday, 11 am-4 pm Sunday. 10 percent off shoes, 15 percent off everything else (plus an extra 5 percent off for “our Loyal Customers,” WSR says). Special events include a Mizuno group run at 6:15 pm Friday – “Come to try out Mizuno shoes on our group run. You will be able to take a pair of these shoes for whatever distance you plan to go (probably the bulk of the group will go 3 miles). After, we will enjoy beverages and social time. Models to try: sky and rider! You will also be entered into a raffle to win a pair to take home!” On Saturday, the regular 8 am group run is sponsored by Brooks: “Run whatever distance is on your training plan … or what your heart desires. Be entered into a raffle drawing for a pair of Brooks. You will get to demo a pair of Cascadia or Glycerin on your run. Pretty great way to try out a new shoe! Enjoy donuts and chocolate milk after!” And then on Sunday at 11 am: “Come for an Altra group run- meaning you can try out a pair of Altras for your run that day! Stay for mimosas post-run – we are celebrating our 12th year in business and we want to spoil you a bit. Be entered into a raffle to win a pair of Altras. Pick your distance of choice, meet some folks, enjoy your Sunday in style!” WSR is owned by Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell, who opened West Seattle’s only running shop in a different location in April 2010 and moved to their current location five years later.