WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Ram pickup

Thanks to everyone who has helped reunite people with their stolen vehicles. Here’s another one to watch for – reported by Samuel:

My silver 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup was stolen sometime between Sunday night (4/24 around 6:30 pm) and Tuesday afternoon (4/26 before 6 pm). Last seen was on the corner of Findlay St. and 44th Ave SW. (This is a stock photo of what it looked like with some slight differences.)

License plate: C22041F

Identifying Features: Paint fade on roof and hood, large dent/scratch above RR wheel well, white chalk lettering on the back of the toe hitch bar that says J+S with a heart around it and I ❤ Pickle Rick.

Incident # 22-104619