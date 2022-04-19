WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Delridge arrest; stolen-van sightings

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

SOUTH DELRIDGE ARREST: Police are still at this scene right now, at 16th/Henderson. We don’t have details of the initial call yet, but police were pursuing a possibly armed assault suspect on foot, and took him into custody after using a Taser. The suspect’s being taken to the hospital, we’ve been told at the scene. Officers are searching for a knife he might have dropped along the way. We’ll add any other details we get.

STOLEN-VAN SIGHTINGS: We published Zack‘s stolen-van report Sunday. It’s still in West Seattle, readers have reported, so Zack sent this followup: