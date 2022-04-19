WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Delridge arrest; stolen-van sightings

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
SOUTH DELRIDGE ARREST: Police are still at this scene right now, at 16th/Henderson. We don’t have details of the initial call yet, but police were pursuing a possibly armed assault suspect on foot, and took him into custody after using a Taser. The suspect’s being taken to the hospital, we’ve been told at the scene. Officers are searching for a knife he might have dropped along the way. We’ll add any other details we get.
STOLEN-VAN SIGHTINGS: We published Zack‘s stolen-van report Sunday. It’s still in West Seattle, readers have reported, so Zack sent this followup:
My van is still missing, and has been seen multiple times in west Seattle. Thank you to everyone who has contacted me! The thief is driving very aggressively and erratically, and ripped the storage rack off the top at the junction QFC Monday evening. I have also learned that he is prowling houses, and using my van as the get-away vehicle. He has been spotted in the Admiral area several times, this morning was seen at Belvidere/Hanford at 11:00. Please call the police immediately if you see the van, this guy is up to no good!!
License plate: AFD9206
“Campmobile” sticker on the nose
“Treepeople” sticker in rear window
“West Seattle” sticker on rear hatch
My contact: 503-360-8813
| 0 COMMENTS