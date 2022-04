Big day for the little ones as another annual tradition returned from its pandemic hiatus: Seattle Parks egg hunts. One was in West Seattle, this morning at Delridge Community Center, starting with the littlest egg hunters on the tennis court:

Older kids were turned loose on the grass – we recorded video as they began:

If you’re still looking for egg hunts, several local churches are having their own events after or between Easter Sunday services tomorrow – check our list.