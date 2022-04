TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Windy Monday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, April 4th.

WEATHER

A Wind Advisory alert remains in effect all day, with gusts to 50 mph expected. (Weather trouble? Let us know – 206-293-6302 text or voice.)

NOTES FOR THIS WEEK

*Spring quarter at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts today.

*Highway 99 tunnel has its monthly maintenance closure this Friday night.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is now back to serving all runs.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

742nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

NOTE: SDOT IS STILL WORKING ON ITS TRAFFIC-CAM TROUBLE, SO WE ONLY HAVE THIS WSDOT CAM:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

CAMERA P.S. – YOU CAN ACCESS LIVE VIDEO FROM CITY CAMERA WINDOWS ON SDOT MAP HERE

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.