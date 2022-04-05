TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, April 5th.

WEATHER

Breezy, partly sunny forecast, high in the 50s.

ROAD-WORK NOTES

*South Park Bridge maintenance work today, 8 am-4 pm, with lane closures expected.

*Highway 99 tunnel has its monthly maintenance closure this Friday night.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is now back to serving all runs.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

743rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

NOTE: SDOT HAS YET TO SOLVE ITS TRAFFIC-CAM TROUBLE, SO WE ONLY HAVE THIS WSDOT CAM:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

CAMERA P.S. – YOU CAN ACCESS LIVE VIDEO FROM CITY CAMERA WINDOWS ON SDOT MAP HERE

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.