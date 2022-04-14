West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

UPDATE: Fauntleroy Way SW closed at Graham as police deal with person in crisis

April 14, 2022 9:51 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

9:51 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police and fire have Fauntleroy Way closed both ways at SW Graham. SFD has a low-level medical call logged for that area but we’re trying to find out what the police component is about. Avoid the area.

10 PM: So far what we’re learning is that it’s apparently a person-in-crisis situation involving a bleeding person, possibly from self-inflicted injuries, who was out in the street. Police have just checked inside a nearby residence that is somehow related to the situation and report it’s “clear.”

10:07 PM: Police have told dispatch that the person will be taken to Harborview via private ambulance, so this should be clearing soon.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Fauntleroy Way SW closed at Graham as police deal with person in crisis"

  • Tito April 14, 2022 (9:56 pm)
    Reply

    Mentally ill guy having some type of episode in the middle of the street. Saw police taser him while looking out my window 

    • WSB April 14, 2022 (10:00 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks, sounded like a person-in-crisis situation – what fragments I’m picking up.

