COUNTDOWN: Less than a month until Loop the ‘Lupe 2025 – here are two reasons to sign up now

Just under one month until West Seattle hosts the city’s only obstacle-course 5K (you can run/walk it without obstacles, too), Loop the ‘Lupe! It’s four events in one at Walt Hundley Playfield on Saturday, June 7, benefiting the community/social work of nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe. You can enter the obstacle-course 5K, the fun run, the Youth Dash, or the Senior Saunter. Organizer Brian Callanan says one incentive for signing up now is that they’re about a week away from putting in their T-shirt order, and you’re guaranteed to get the size you want if you’re registered by then. A second reason to sign up ASAP if you haven’t already – there are still spots in the bonus Penalty-Kick Shootout for entrants 18+: everyone who enters the shootout ($25, while tickets last) gets free tickets to a West Seattle Junction FC or Rhodies FC match (players will be there for a 1:30 pm exposition match before the 2 pm shootout). The shootout winner gets “a special West Seattle soccer prize pack!” Here’s where to register.