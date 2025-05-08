PADDLE BATTLE: Pickleball players invited to compete for West Seattle supremacy while helping students

If you play pickleball, the West Seattle Booster Club has an invitation for you!

Who will be crowned the pickleball champions of WSHS? We are excited to invite you to participate in the WS Booster Club’s inaugural Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament, benefiting student-athletes at WSHS. Please sign up and bring your family, neighbors and friends to join us for this fun community event benefiting WSHS. Learn more and REGISTER NOW:

The tournament is set for all day June 1 on the courts west of Southwest Pool.