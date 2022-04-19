RUNNING: Still some space in Lake Washington Physical Therapy’s Saturday workshop with Chris Johnson

Just four days until Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (WSB sponsor) presents a community-running workshop, first noted here a month ago, and a few spots remain:
On Saturday, April 23rd from 3-5 pm, we will be hosting a Running Workshop for beginning, intermediate, and competitive runners.
Chris Johnson, PT is a nationally recognized clinician, speaker, and educator. We are very fortunate to have him spend a few hours with us and the running community to share his expertise and answer questions.
The registration fee is only $10, which will be fully donated to our charity of the month, WestSide Baby. Register and pay here: lakewpt.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay
During registration, be sure to include RUNWORKSHOP as the Invoice number. Attendees will need to bring their emailed registration receipt for entry. Questions? Email: frontofficewestseattle@lakewashingtonpt.com
LWPT co-proprietor Mark Bouma says that if weather permits, they’ll hold the class on the rooftop, which has a great view of Elliott Bay. (If not, there’s lots of room in their light-filled clinic.) LWPT’s West Seattle clinic is at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW.
