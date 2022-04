Thanks for the photos! Here are four we received today – above, from Vlad Oustimovitch, out flying late this afternoon; below, from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor early this morning:

A different sunrise view from Debbie Taylor, at Forest Lawn in High Point for the Easter Sunrise Service:

And Jerry Simmons captured the egg-decorated edition of the 49th/Spokane walkway:

Not much hope of sun this week, so we’re glad to have the memories!