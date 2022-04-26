Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(Pacific Bleeding Hearts at Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: If you’re interested in attending the West Seattle Democratic Women’s meeting on Thursday, RSVP deadline is 5 pm today – info’s in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL’S PUBLIC-SAFETY COMMITTEE: 9:30 am, with the agenda including an update on Seattle Police staffing issues (which as we reported Friday appear to be disproportionately affecting our area); you can watch via Seattle Channel.

PORT OF SEATTLE COMMISSION: Public meeting starts at noon, online and at Sea-Tac Airport – here’s the agenda, with info on viewing and commenting.

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

(added) SPORTS: Two games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – in softball, West Seattle HS vs. Eastside Catholic, 4 pm; in baseball, West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS, 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

