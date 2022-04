Thanks for the tips (and to Chris for the photo). We’ve been watching the ex-J&J Public House space at 2808 Alki SW for a while, and the banner that went up Thursday reveals it’ll be Alki Phở & Bar. We haven’t yet reached the proprietors but Chris spoke to someone on site who said they’re hoping to be open by June 1st. Ownership in online records cross-references to the ownership of Best Pho & Thai Restaurant in Renton.