BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Fire Tacos sets Alki opening date

(WSB photo, last month)

Four weeks ago, we reported on Fire Tacos taking over the restaurant space at 2738 Alki Avenue SW, where No-Name Diner closed earlier this year. We’ve had an inquiry out for more information since then, and heard back today from proprietors Erika and Jorge. They have set Saturday, April 23rd, for their grand opening, noon-8 pm (beyond that, they haven’t finalized hours/days yet). They describe their bricks-and-mortar venture, following success with a Kent-based food truck, as “a taqueria + bar concept” and add, “We are so excited to open up and bring our authentic Mexican Tacos to Alki. Love all the support and positive vibes we’ve received from everyone.”