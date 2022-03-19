BIZNOTE: Fire Tacos moving into Alki space

Thanks to Chris for the tip! Banners in the windows on the corner of 61st/Alki reveal what’s next for the restaurant space that most recently held the No-Name Diner. We reported on its closure four weeks ago (that story includes the list of seven restaurants that had been in the 2738 Alki SW space since Alki Bakery‘s abrupt closure 11 1/2 years ago). At the time of No-Name’s closure, its post said its chef was planning an “entirely new concept” for the space, but now the Kent-based food truck Fire Tacos says it’s moving in, continuing the recent trend of mobile food providers going bricks-and-mortar. Fire Tacos specializes in tacos de birria and explains online that “Birria is a Mexican stew made with meat (beef, lamb, goat) braised in an adobo, flavored with dried chiles and herbs. Garnished with cilantro, onion and lime.” Fire Tacos’ truck opened in fall 2020. We have an inquiry out in hopes of finding out more.