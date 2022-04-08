8 for your West Seattle Friday

(Photographed from West Seattle by Jerry Simmons, Space Needle sporting ‘Galaxy Gold’)

Here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your Friday:

LAST CHANCE: The “Oceans of Emotion” art exhibit at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) is closing – go see it before 4 pm today.

WINE TASTING: Visit West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) between 4 and 6 pm to taste spring wines.

MUSIC AT C & P: Katerina Moran performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

SPORTS: Twp home games – the West Seattle HS boys’ soccer team hosts Rainier Beach at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), and WSHS’s softball team hosts Federal Way, also 4 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: RCK, True Unknown & Rat Paws perform, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY’: Final musical for Seattle Lutheran High School, 7:30 pm in the gym (4100 SW Genesee) – info’s in our calendar listing.

RANGER AND THE RE-ARRANGERS: Hot club swing at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to check if reservations remain.

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Second weekend begins for Twelfth Night Productions’ musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

