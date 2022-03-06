WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Saturday sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Sunday is here, and now we’re just one week from Daylight Saving Time, two weeks from spring. Here’s what you should know about today:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Today we have three (as previewed on Thursday):

–West Marginal Way repaving: Again today, SDOT plans this work through ~1 pm, “repaving West Marginal Way SW between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW. During work hours, we will be limiting the area to southbound traffic only. People driving northbound will follow a detour route that continues north on 2nd Ave SW to Highland Park Way and connects at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way intersection.”

–5-way intersection: This work is expected to be complete by 1 pm – this flyer explains what’s being done.

–Spokane Street signage: “We’ll be adding directional signs on westbound SW Spokane St to provide earlier notice of the correct lane to be in for the Admiral Way or Harbor Ave/Avalon Way exits. We’ll also make small updates to the road striping to support these new signs.” This work is supposed to have been complete by 6 am.

CHURCHES: Most West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with many resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Cookie booths are back this year, we learned on Saturday. Here’s the troops we’ve heard from:

-10 am, Easy Street Records (California/Alaska)

-Noon, Easy Street

-2 pm, Junction True Value (44th/Edmunds)

-Look for other times, locations, and days (through March 20th) here

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Twelfth Night Productions presents the musical “story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons,” 3 pm matinee at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

BENEFIT CONCERT: 5 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), DAD rocks the house to raise money for the West Seattle Lacrosse Club.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!