West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

51℉

REOPENED: Andover Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge, after 7 1/2-month closure

March 29, 2022 4:59 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photos, this afternoon)

Thanks to Dawn for the tip: A West Seattle bridge has reopened. Not THE bridge, but close, literally – the walking/rolling bridge at Andover, which passes over the southwest end of the two-years-closed West Seattle Bridge, is now open again, SDOT confirms. This bridge, too, was closed suddenly – last August, SDOT declared it closed in advance of a planned seismic-improvement project, citing various concerns. The actual work on that project didn’t start until months later. It was expected to be done by the end of January, and then came the concrete strike. But a week and a half ago, SDOT said the contractor had obtained some concrete. Now, work is done and the bridge is back in service.

P.S. We’re working on an update about that “other” bridge.

Share This

6 Replies to "REOPENED: Andover Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge, after 7 1/2-month closure"

  • Mike Lindblom March 29, 2022 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    The finished project was considerably cheaper than an earlier $2.8m forecast, or even a costlier full replacement that was proposed in the levy.  https://capitalprojects.seattle.gov/projects/WP00000139?categoryId=C4:&tab=list

    • OneTimeCharley March 29, 2022 (6:18 pm)
      Reply

      If that’s true Mike, then we should definitely keep that in mind when considering the earthquake retrofit on the Delridge Way pedestrian overpass. Perhaps it too would be affordable to save.

  • AlsoAnotherJames March 29, 2022 (6:22 pm)
    Reply

    War on cars, we could have build so much parking with this money. 

    • WSB March 29, 2022 (6:54 pm)
      Reply

      Perhaps you’re being humorous. If not: No, we could not have. The city has made it clear, it’s not building parking. Not to mention, there’s many unused spaces practically beneath this section of the bridge (and a bit north) anyway.

  • CarDriver March 29, 2022 (6:34 pm)
    Reply

    Have there been any counts as to how many pedestrians/bike riders use this bridge?

    • WSB March 29, 2022 (6:55 pm)
      Reply

      The Spokane Street Bridge has a bike counter. This does not.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.