FOLLOWUP: Andover walking/biking bridge work delayed by concrete strike, SDOT says

(SDOT photo)

Two months ago, SDOT said its contractor had about two months of earthquake-safety work left on the SW Andover walking/biking bridge over the west end of the West Seattle Bridge. So is it almost done? No. The department sent an update today saying completion is delayed because of the ongoing concrete strike:

This project, and several others, have had to pause concrete paving work until the strike is resolved. This is a challenge, and we support a fair resolution among the parties. In the meantime, we’re continuing other project work at the site and behind the scenes and will be sure to share more about the strike outcome and any impacts to this project as information becomes available. We remain hopeful that this issue will be resolved soon and that we can continue making even more progress delivering projects for our Seattle communities.

The concrete strike’s been under way for two months, so we asked SDOT how much time this project has lost, and which others are affected. We’re still waiting for those answers. The bridge has been closed since two months before the work began, after a sudden shutdown blamed on trespassing concerns.