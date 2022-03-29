READER REPORT: Tree falls on Lincoln Park path

Just in case you saw this too, it’s been reported, Catherine tells us:

My friends and I were walking on the beach in Lincoln Park this afternoon and came upon a large Madrone tree that had just fallen across the path along the south beach side of the park near the shelters. There are pieces of broken wood everywhere and some still hanging perilously in the branches of other surrounding trees so people should be very careful to walk around the site of the fallen tree. I called the incident to the Seattle Parks & Rec. emergency line and also sent them a photo via the Find It Fix It app. Hopefully they will be out there cleaning up the area soon.

It’s been a few hours, so that might already have happened – but if not, know that it’s been reported. (If you see a problem like this at a city park, 206-684-7250 is the maintenance line.)